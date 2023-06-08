'Such disrespect' - Mixed reactions as Davido calls Burna Boy 'new cat'

Burna Boy and Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke who is widely known as Davido has sparked conversations on social media after calling colleague and Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy, a new cat.

The superstar during an interview stated that he and Wizkid were the first young artiste to have blown up in the music industry.



Davido averred that Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Mayorkun are set of new cats who are doing incredibly well in the industry.



The statement did not sit well with many social media users as it sparked mixed reactions.



The fact that Davido and Burna Boy both came out in 2012 led some to believe that Davido shouldn't have referred to Burna Boy as a "new cat" and shouldn't have also compared him to artistes like Rema and Asake.



Others, on the other hand, agreed with Davido and said Burna Boy wasn't on the same level as Wizkid and Davido, but they also said Davido should have added Olamide to the list of young artistes that broke through.

See comments here



AsieduMends: "But what Davido talk nu he no lie oo. Facts nkoaaa"



SirKay_Tiger: "I think it was quite a disrespectful thing to say outrightly. Burns,new cat??? That’s a low low one. Naah,maybe the drinks or something. In terms of David’s set, himself,Wiz, Olamide and Burna started making waves almost the same time. Putting Burna in dem Rema and co’s set,lol"



ThaBoyYom: "But Burna can’t be a ‘young cat’ to Davido sha.. “Holla At Your Boy” blew in 2010, “Back When” blew in 2011, “Like To Party” blew in 2012 If na by that one, we might as well say David is also a ‘young cat’ to Wiz."



According to davido, burna boy is a cat not a gorilla pic.twitter.com/N03vxnXtuL

— Prom Prom???? (@effizzzyy) June 8, 2023



Wizkid giving Davido and Burna Boy their props for their contribution to Afrobeats to the world movement while also acknowledging the effort of the young generation of artistes. pic.twitter.com/DWsFOF6UrS



— OLAMIDE ???????? (@Olamide0fficial) June 8, 2023