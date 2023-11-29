'Sugar daddy-side chick' case: Osei Kwame Despite’s UTV threatened

Deborah Seyram Adablah, in a bid to react to the verdict on her case against her sugar daddy, Mr. Kwesi Nimako, has issued threats to the media.

Earlier, publications revealed a High Court ruling, citing the immorality of the relationship between Adablah and her ‘sugar daddy’, the former Chief Finance Officer of a bank, but stated that there was no reasonable cause of action in Seyram Adablah's writ.



Seyram’s writ was struck out because the court asserted that it would not endorse a relationship founded on immoral grounds and was ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.



This was reported by several media houses but reports by Despite Media’s UTV caught Seyram’s attention.



Seyram, who has since been ranting on social media has threatened to slap the media house and demand more than they can afford.



She also frowned at her pictures being used adding that, her permission hadn’t been sought.

“Hey UTV managers or whatever you are called, be very careful of how you use my name and pictures for your lies. If you joke with me, I’ll sue you and demand more than you can afford. Don’t be silly. Stop publishing lies about me, I did not give you permission to use my name and pictures for clout,” she wrote on TikTok.



Meanwhile, Seyram has refrained from granting interviews to the media after the court ruling, but rather stormed social media, TikTok, expressing her determination to continue the legal battle.



"My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly - The case is NOT OVER!"



