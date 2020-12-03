Support parties with policies that beneficial to the people – Dada KD

Highlife musician Dada KD

Ghanaian musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, otherwise known as “Dada K.D” has said that Ghanaians should support political parties whose policies are beneficial to the country.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, he said people should not oppose policies that are beneficial to all Ghanaians, though they may not be members of those parties.



He said there was no need to oppose policies that would bring direct benefit to the people but rather consider them as life-saving policies.



The musician said the different political regimes over the years have depicted the achievements of major political parties in the country since the onset of democracy in 1992.



Speaking on the policies of both parties, the musician explained that the policies put out by the incumbent government had resonated well with Ghanaians.

“We have had different political regimes over the years since the onset of democracy in 1992. From all the regimes, the NDC had served for 16 years and the NPP had served 12 years. Every time the NPP attains power, their policies favour the people of Ghana,” he said.



He said every Ghanaian had a role to play to ensure peace and stability in the country.



Dada KD commended the continuous peace in the country and advised that there should not be any form of violence before, during and after the elections to ensure the smooth running of the state.