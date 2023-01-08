T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Sarkodie and others light up maiden Black Star Line Festival

T-Pain

Source: GNA

It was an epic night of hip-hop music as American music stars rocked the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival held in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

The free open-air music concert was the climax of a week-long festival that saw Chicago-based Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper hold a series of activities to rally the diaspora to contribute their skills and capital to the development of Ghana and Africa.



Grammy-award-winning rapper T-Pain was one of the top performers on the night, having dazzled the crowd with his intriguing dance moves as well as some global hit songs.



Some of the songs T-Pain performed on the night included “Buy You a Drink,” “Booty Work,” and “Bartender,” among many others, but it was his famous chorus on DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” that sent thousands of fans banging up and down.



American singer and songwriter Jeremih, a 2016 Grammy winner for Best R&B Performance, delivered a masterclass performance with some soothing vocals that kept the massive crowd lively with his dancers’ thrilling patrons with some wild dance moves.



American rapper and singer Tobechukwu Dubem “Tobe” Nwigwe stepped on stage with his six-month pregnant wife Martica as they both lit up the Black Star Square with some intriguing performances.



Sarkodie made sure Ghanaians were not left out of the party as he demonstrated his ruthless rap vibes on stage.

Ghana’s most decorated rapper and the self-acclaimed “Landlord” of Ghana music had little to do, as the crowd kept the energy alive by singing most of his songs verbatim.



Vic Mensa, who was one of the brains behind the festival, also wowed the crowd with some amazing tunes as he brought Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Afrobeat star Kwesi Arthur on stage as surprise artistes.



Stonebwoy, as usual, did his thing on stage with a thrilling performance as he amped up the crowd with some banging tunes, likewise Kwesi Arthur.



Performances for the concert, which started around 19:30 GMT on Friday and ended around 5:30 GMT the next day, witnessed performances from the likes of M.anifest, Obrafour, King Promise, Darkovibes, and the Asakaa Boys, who brought a different vibe to the stage, dressed in the beautiful traditional custom.



American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, who was the last but one artiste to mount the stage, treated patrons with some soothing vocals while Chance The Rapper finished the show with some good performances.