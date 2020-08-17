Music

T'neeya releases new song 'Hype Means Nothing'

Ghana-based Cameroonian songstress, T'neeya returns with a new uplifting single titled "Hype Means Nothing", released on her birthday.

Having started out on the back of covers, the Cameroonian singer born Jennifer Tania Takoh’s discography continues to grow steadily with the addition of timeless gems such as "Text Me", "Low Battery" and "Joli". Her latest release "Hype Means Nothing" is no exception to the rule.



Produced by go-to producer WebieJustDidIt, "Hype Means Nothing" is an uplifting tune that speaks on being true to yourself. Written and performed in French, English and Pidgin English, the song in itself is an epiphany - an ode to the underdog. Speaking on the inspiration behind her latest release, T'neeya said:



"I wrote and recorded at a point in my life when I felt neglected and depressed. My world was crashing down. People I thought I could count on disappointed me when I needed them most. I had hit rock bottom and didn't know what to do. Every day I would wake up and consciously think of good old memories. I would envision myself living my best life. I did that constantly. That was how I got myself out of the gloomy and sad place."

On the beautifully composed piece, T'neeya glides effortlessly over intoxicating string-infused instrumentation, dropping several truth bombs in her trademark melodic sultry voice.



Listen to "Hype Means Nothing" here:





Source: Ama Tsamaa, Contributor

