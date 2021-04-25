TAKUM releases visuals for 'Madamfo Metamfo' with Kelvyn Boy

Source: Nsem Wo Krom

Afropop, Highlife and Hiplife singer, Fred Baaffour Asare popularly known as Takum from Go-Getters Record has officially released a new street banger with multiple awards-winning Artist, Kelvyn Brown better known as Kelvyn Boy.

As a major goal and dream for Takum to change the music scene with good, heart-warming, and sensible music and also to change the way of life for Ghanaians and his fans globally, Takum summons Kelvyn Boy on this new song titled ' Madamfo Metamfo'



On "Madamfo Metanfo", Takum questions some behaviors of friends whether they're true friends or enemies as he expresses his disappointment in the life of some so-called 'friends'



Depicting exactly what the song talks about, Takum lives in a single room with his best friend who he expects to be good but rather, his friend has negative thoughts and does bad deeds behind him.



Takum is, without doubt, one of the fastest rising and promising artists as he has 16 music video credits to his name. He deliberates lyrically on point about life experiences, inspiriting all to live life to the fullest yet careful in each step taken.

Takum is working on numerous projects with different artists and producers to come out with the best of projects to storm the industry.



Watch the video below:



