TBZ bridging the gap with the USA with ‘Black Stories Matter’ masterclass

Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, Founder & CEO of TheBridgeZone (TBZ)

Source: C Blaine, Contributor

TheBridgeZone, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Creative Arts Council, will organise one of the most proficient and comprehensive Masterclasses for the Ghana creative industry to connect with the African American creative industry in order to develop and enrich skills. This Masterclass is the brainchild of Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, who is nephew to the King of Akwamu in Ghana, and Founder & CEO of TheBridgeZone (TBZ).

TBZ is an organization that brings together Africans and those of African descent among the diaspora, in particular African Americans, to bridge the gap that was created hundreds of years ago during the TransAtlantic slave trade.



The goal is to be a change agent and present opportunities that engage, develop and build harmony. Through education, economic advancement and social impact, TBZ seeks to build partnerships that cultivate expertise, lead to cross-cultural collaboration and produce sustainable relationships. The expectation is to shift the paradigm and transform the flawed perceptions and misconceptions about Africa through various avenues and rebuild the connection.



According to Mark Okraku Mantey, President of the Creative Arts Council, Prince Anthony “is the one who gets the resource people for us [Ghana]…he is our agent, our rep to the USA when it comes to looking for artistes and stars in the west.” Prince Anthony is responsible for bringing many African American celebrities to Ghana and making the connections. He continues to pursue partnerships and collaborations between the USA and Ghana.







The ‘Year of Return’ 2019 campaign brought a lot of awareness to Ghana and provided a conduit for those of African descent, from around the world, to experience a spiritual and birth-right journey to Ghana. ‘Beyond the Return’, a 10-year initiative, builds on the success of this milestone campaign and will grow Ghana’s tourism industry, showcase its investment potential, and solidify its global diaspora engagement programs. This initiative provides a platform full of possibilities.

C.E.O. of TheBridgeZone, Prince Anthony Bart Appiah, says, “It is important for Black people to tell their own stories. We want to help bridge the gap in creativity between Ghana and the United States.”



As part of this momentum and the desire of African Americans looking to work with Ghanaians, this Masterclass was conceived. It introduces a rare opportunity for Ghanaian and African-American to come together. The theme for the Masterclass is ‘Black Stories Matter: Forging Collaborations for the Development of Ghana’s Creative Industry’ and brings together the best in the creative industry.



This event will be held on Wednesday, 30th September 2020 at 4pm GMT (12pm EST). This Masterclass will feature an extensive panel of subject matter experts from the creative industry ranging from film, television, music, art, fashion, animation, gaming and more. This occasion is just the beginning of a series that will provide opportunities for the exchange of information and knowledge and establish a foundation for future collaborations and partnerships.





