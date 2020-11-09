TV3’s Stephen Anti & Nana Kwadwo Addo bag RTP awards

Stephen Anti was adjudged Male Newscaster of the Year

TV3’s Midday Live presenter Stephen Anti and Mentor and Music Music co-host Nana Kwadwo Addo on Saturday, November 7 received awards at the 10th Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

While Stephen Anti was named the Male Newscaster of the Year, Nana Kwadwo Addo was named the TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year.



The ceremony also saw New Day, which airs every weekday, being named the TV Programme of the Year and TV Morning Programme of the Year.



Efiewura also won the TV Local Series of the Year while Date Rush was adjudged the TV Reality Show of the Year.



Below are some of the awards given on the night:



RTP Personality of the Year – Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network)



Personality of the Decade – Kwami Sefa Kayi (Peace FM) & Bola Ray (EIB Network)

Radio Female Presenter of the Year – Afia Pokua (Peace FM)



Radio DJ of the Year – DJ Aroma (Pure FM)



Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year – Johnson Adu Boahen (Angel FM)



Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year – African Child (Luv FM)



Radio Development Show Host of the Year – Akuma Mama Zimbi (Adom FM)



Radio Morning Programme of the Year – Kokrokoo (Peace FM)

Radio News Programme of the Year – Accra Kasiebo (Accra FM)



Radio Newscaster of the Year (English) – Valentina Ofori Afriyie (Class FM)



Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language) – Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman (Power FM)



Digital TV Channel of the Year – Angel TV



TV Development Show Host of the Year – Stacy Amoateng



TV Entertainment Show of the Year – United Showbiz (UTV)

TV Female Presenter of the Year – Nana Ama McBrown (UTV)



Radio Programme of the Year – Ekwanso Dwodwo (Okay FM)



Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year – Andy Dosty (Hitz FM)



TV Female Newscaster of the Year – Serwaa Amihere (GHOne TV)



TV Station of the Year – UTV



Radio Station of the Year – Citi FM

Media Group of the Decade – Despite Media Group



Media Group of the Year – Despite Media Group