Talk about Sista Afia again and I will slap you - Bossu Kule tells Kwesi Ernest

Artiste Manager, Bossu Kule

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Bossu Kule, artiste manager for popular Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has taken a facetious swipe at Entertainment pundit Kwesi Ernest for his negative comments about him and his artiste.

During a Showbiz Talk Show on Zylofon TV on Wednesday night, Kwesi Ernest maligned both Bossu Kule and Sista Afia saying that “Bossu Kule is a failure as an artiste manager.”



He urged Sista Afia to go in for a serious manager having described Bossu Kule as an ‘emotional manager’.



In giving his response to comments made by Kwesi Ernest on the show, Bossu Kule said that Kwesi Ernest had an agenda to destroy Sista Afia and warned him not to talk about his artiste on any platform again.

“I will slap Kwesi Ernest three times if he talks about Sista Afia again. It is obvious he has an agenda against Sista Afia,’’ Bossu Kule said.



