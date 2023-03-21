1
Menu
Entertainment

Talkertainment: Wanlov the Kubolor discusses personal life, LGBTQ+ activism, and Sister Derby

Video Archive
Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talkertainment is back this week with another thrilling episode, featuring the ever-controversial Wanlov the Kubolor in conversation with Doreen Abanema Abayaa.

In this candid discussion, Wanlov opens up about his personal experiences, including his past altercation with Blakk Rasta and what he learned from that incident.

The conversation also turns towards Wanlov's activism for LGBTQ+ rights, which has made him a polarizing figure in Ghanaian society.

As an outspoken advocate for marginalized communities, Wanlov shares his thoughts on the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and what he believes needs to be done to create a more inclusive society.

Of course, no conversation with Wanlov would be complete without discussing his famous sister, Sister Derby.

The two have had a public relationship that has been both loving and contentious, and Wanlov doesn't hold back when discussing his thoughts on her recent song about LGBTQ+ rights.

This is an episode of Talkertainment that you won't want to miss. Tune in to GhanaWeb TV this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, for this riveting conversation between two of Ghana's most intriguing personalities.





Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks