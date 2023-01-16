Tana Adelana wins Supreme African Actress at SDTA Awards 2022

Tana

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

At the second edition of the SDTA Awards 2022 ceremony which took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, in Accra Ghana on the 22nd of December 2022, Tana overtook a stacked category to win her first SDTA award for her performance in “Adams Apple” which she played “Amanda”.

It is the story of a beautiful but broke lady who fell in love with an arrogant, super rich, and handsome C.E.O., a playboy who is only interested in millionaire or billionaire daughters or celebrities.



Knowing she didn’t stand a chance to be noticed by “Adam” (Pere Egbi) and fully aware of what she wants and how to get it, a determined Amanda played her way into “Adam’s” heart with a false identity of being a rich daughter and of course, there was no going back in this dangerous but fruitful game.



The award-winning Nigerian talented actress Tana won out in a stacked category that included Jackie Appiah (Ghana), Roselyn Ngissah (Ghana ), and Bibi Bright (Ghana).



Her leap ahead was yet another reminder that anything is possible in the 2022 unpredictable race, which has seen contenders swing in and out of favor for their favorite.



After winning the award, the actress took to Instagram to show her gratitude to SDTA Awards & her fans.



“Before the year runs out, let me celebrate this win! God has been soooooo good!!!!! Thank you @sdta_awards thank you @tanaadelana_blog (Team Tana)

Now let's turn 2023 several notches up!!!!”



“She is original, unique, and incredibly talented. For every single role she plays, she shows her ability to communicate deep emotions and eloquence with such class and grace," said Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, the young chairperson of SDTA Awards.



“She is a unique woman, full of character and charisma. she is a “monumentally Talented popular actress, who has challenged Nollywood’s standards of beauty and glamour in her own way, she’s a force to reckon with and it’s a well-deserved win for her," said Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi, the young vice chairman of SDTA Awards.



About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.



SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.

SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.



Tana's early life and education



Nkemdilim Egbo Aka Tana Adelana was born in the early 80s into a Royal and Catholic Christian home. She is the last of 10 children. She hails from Nara Unateze in Nkanu East Local government area of Enugu state, Nigeria.



Tana grew up in Lagos and attended Treasureland nursery and primary school Surulere and Saint Francis Catholic Secondary school Idimu, for her first and second school leaving certificates. She went on to the University of Lagos where she bagged a BSc in Urban and regional planning.



Tana also has a diploma in makeup and Aesthetics from the makeup art school London (South Africa campus) as well as a Special Executive Masters Certificate in Leadership and Management from the Metropolitan school of business Administration and Management UK.



Tana is married and blessed with two children.

Career



She started her career in the late ’90s as a model. During her modeling days, she became a force in the industry, especially as a photo and TV commercial model.



After getting married in 2007 and having her kids (a boy and a girl), Tana took a little break to build her home and solidify the foundation before returning to the scene with a big bang with her role as “Mrs Ranesh” in the Ghana flick “Single and Married” where she got several nominations for her performance.



She also gave a stellar performance in the popular Nollywood movie “The Kingdom” where she played “princess Gina”.



Since then, Tana has appeared in numerous Nollywood movies and television series, some of which are; Expired Maiden, 3 is A crowd, Blueprint, Baby Daddy, 30 years A virgin, Alter Date, True Betrayal, Wife Hunter, Taxi, Displaced, Single married and complicated, Purple hearts, Body Language, Hush and many more.



For her stellar performance in “Body Language" where she played Tola Sodiq, a character with multiple personalities (stripper by night and marketing executive by day), Tana bagged herself an award.

The 14th Abuja International Film Festival gave Tana a major nod as the Best Actress in a Leading Role for yet another intriguing and stellar performance in the true-life story of Juliet Ademola (fictional name) in “Purple Hearts”.



Purple Heart got the attention of the United Nations (UNFPA) as one of its Millenium Development Goals is to reduce the mortality rate in women. The movie was screened in Nairobi, Kenya where Tana on the body’s invitation was in attendance to create awareness for the disease.