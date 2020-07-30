Music

Teflon Flexx beats Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on Muse Africa’s ‘BOQ’

Northern music pride, Teflon Flexx also is known as S.O.G who is currently nominated for this years’ VGMA Unsung artist of the Year’ emerged as the two-time winner on Muse Africa’s music chart dubbed ‘Bangerz Of the Quarter (BOQ)’

Teflon Flexx’s song ‘Madina’ which he featured DJ Wobete won both the ‘Introlude Song of the quarter’ and ‘The Afrobeats song of the Quarter.



His song ‘Madina’ was in the Afrobeats category with Stonebwoy’s song ‘Nominate’ Darkovibes’s ‘Inna Song’ Kidi’s ‘Say Cheese’, Shatta Wale’s ‘Akwele Take’, King Promise’s ‘Sisa’, Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Momo’, Adina ‘s ‘Take Care of You’ Kidi’s ‘Enjoyment’ and Guilty Beatz’s ‘iyabo’



In the Introlude song category, ‘Madina’ was in the category with Larruso’s ‘Gi Dem’, Evergreen’s ‘Yaaba’ , Kofi Jamar’s ‘ In the City’, Offei’s ‘Fi mano’, Jah Lead’s ‘Lonely’ and Blackway’s ‘Intense’.



‘Madina’ won with 2,035 votes on the Afrobeats category and on the Introlude category won with 1,993 votes.

According to the artist, who hails from Wiaga, a little town in the Upper East region of Ghana, he calls this win a challenge for him to work extra harder and is a big thing for his region, “is a huge step for the region, this will serve as a motivation to countless underground arts in the region who are almost losing hope because of tiring efforts without recognition.”



He added, “I’m happy for this win, it makes me feel the work I put in is yielding results. I’m grateful to the people of upper east, upper and northern for coming together as one to push my name to make it to the unsung list, this makes me proud to call myself a northerner not to leave out my growing fan base in the rest of the country, that also pushed my name to make it to the list. I’m full of gratitude this is a huge challenge for me to continue working hard and harder to get the award.”



Teflon has released bangers like, ‘Murder’, ‘Eskebelebe’, ‘Oreo’ and his latest,‘Madina’ which is the anthem on the street which will fill the airwaves, ‘Nkrumah’ and other projects he is yet to release.

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

