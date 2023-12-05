'Telling a woman with high risk pregnancy to cook is wickedness' - Socialite chides former husband

Sandra Iheuwa is a popular socialite

Popular businesswoman cum socialite, Sandra Iheuwa, has recently discussed the grounds behind her divorce from estranged husband Mr. Thompson also referred to as "Royal Hair."

She revealed in an interview with Nedu Wazobia that the reason the marriage failed was because Thompson had expected her to be a conventional, home wife.



Sandra remembered an instance from her high-risk pregnancy in which he insisted that she cooked, a request she felt was incredibly unjust.



Iheuwa talked about the difficulties of dating Nigeria men as well.

She also buttressed the importance of finding a kind man adding that even though they had a paid chef, Thompson still wanted her to prepare meals.



She said: "Telling a heavily pregnant woman with high risk to cook when she should be resting is the height of wick*dness. One thing I have learned about dating a Nigerian man is making sure he is a kind man because some of these men want to suffer you and expect you to endure so you will answer good wife. It can never be me.”