Thank you isn’t enough, Ghana showed up for me, I’m touched – Afua Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum

Journalist and event organiser Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, who in December 2023, embarked on a singing marathon in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR), continues to thank Ghanaians for their support.

Yet-to-be confirmed by the GWR, the journalist says she cannot thank Ghanaians enough.



“You did this for me? Ah God!



“What a throwback Thursday? How can I repay or say thank you?” she quizzed on Facebook, Thursday, 18 January 2024, with pictures of people who had gone to support her during the night at the Akwaaba Village, Airport City, who laid out sheets on the green grass to enable them sleep while she kept singing.



“No, thank you isn’t enough Ghana showed up for me. I’m touched,” she added.

The singing marathon lasted an astonishing 126 hours and 52 minutes, spanning five days.



The decision to conclude the effort was made on the advice of her team, led by Dr Grace Buckman, citing fatigue as the primary reason.



As she awaits verification from Guinness World Record judges, her extraordinary attempt has already surpassed the existing record for the longest sing-a-thon, previously set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



The marathon, which began at midnight on Wednesday, 24 December 2023, concluded on the morning of Friday, 29 December 2023.