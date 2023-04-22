That interesting moment Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong performed with Sarkodie on stage

Midway through Sarkodie’s performance at the PRESEC Legon Bonfire Night festival, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong stormed the stage with his A-game.

The popular Business mogul who doubles as the Global President for the school’s Old Boys Association took to the stage with some epic dance moves amidst cheers from the crowd.



Clad in an ‘Odade3’ T-shirt and a pair of black trousers, Mr. Ofori Sarpong danced while Sarkodie performed one of his bangers ‘You go kill me’ and ‘Country side’.



They climaxed their performance with fireworks and a brief speech from the Ghanaian rapper.



“If you see Sarkodie today, it took a lot of hardwork. Big up to my biggest boss in the game. He is a mentor for the youth. (Points at Dr. Ofori Sarpong). While you guys are in school, this is the time for academics. Kill it once and for all and after you are out, there is a lot of time to do what you have to do. All of you are going to make money. All of you will make money,” he stated.



Scores of high-profile personalities including politicians, businessmen and showbiz celebrities graced this year’s Legon Presbyterian Boys Senior High School’s Bonfire and Torch Night held at the school’s premises in Accra.

Notable among the individuals present were Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong, Kwame A Plus, King Promise, Eno Barony, and many others.



Watch the video below:







EB/FNOQ