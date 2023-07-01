The 35th annual GhanaFest brings authentic cultural display to Washington Park on July 29th

Some personalities clad in beautiful African fabrics

Source: Ghana National Council

The Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago (GNC) and its Affiliates (tribes) will present its flagship, the 35th Annual Ghanafest, in Washington Park on July 29th from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM. The “Forward Together” themed event is the most prominent display of authentic Ghanaian culture in the Midwest.

A $20 gate donation will allow patrons unrestricted access to the all-day festival. Various attractions and activities will be available, such as Ghanaian food vendors where guests can taste authentic Ghanaian dishes.



Vendors will also sell shea butter, African clothing, art, and jewelry from Ghana. There is no shortage of cultural displays as the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the various tribes will participate in the parade of chiefs and tribal cultural performances.



Live music will be provided around the clock featuring world-traveled musicians that will delight patrons. The youth will be delighted by the abundance of activities at the Youth Village tents, which include dancing competitions, Ghana trivia, face painting, a bouncy house, and much more!



Traditionally, the anticipated event is held on the last Saturday of July. This year, GNC's new administration will provide a platform to spotlight the youth at the festival to attract and encourage younger crowds to attend and celebrate their culture.

For the first time in 35 years, the council facilitated auditions for artist talent to perform for one of Ghana’s most prominent stars who will perform at the festival. The three best African artists were chosen to perform.



A popular young barber and entrepreneur will provide free haircuts to patriots throughout the day. Another highlight will be Greetings from Abroad, a top-rated African company that allows patrons abroad to send greetings to their family members in Ghana. Chicago’s Ghanaian Converse designer Eddie Oppong will design Ghanafest T-shirts for purchase, while Yajim Amadu, who won a full-time scholarship to IIT, will display his award-winning sculptures.



Tickets can be purchased here



In celebration of the festival, soccer fans and enthusiasts will enjoy GhanaFest official soccer matches. Ghana will play to keep their titles as the African 2022 champions in Chicagoland. Semi-Finals will be held July 22, while the finals will be held July 30th at Wilson and Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 604640. The game will be open for the public to attend.