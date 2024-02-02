The Keeper’s music out again, unveils Tansy with ‘Favour’

Source: The Keeper's Music

The Keeper's Music (TKM), one of the fast-rising music groups in Ghana and across Africa, is back with another soul-inspiring and uplifting tune, ‘Favour’ – set for official release on Friday, February 2, 2024.

This time, TKM introduces Tansy, a vibrant and spirit-filled Minister as the lead singer for the new single. She also serves as a worship leader and songwriter at the Keeper's House Chapel International.



Her desire for ministering the gospel through music commenced when she entered the University albeit singing from a very young age. Since joining the Keeper's House Chapel International in 2018, Tansy has capitalized on the opportunity of being a Minister of the gospel to touch many lives.



The song, ‘Favour’ speaks about how we should not be worried about the happenings around us because as children, God has favoured us in everything and above all circumstances. The high-quality song was produced, mixed and mastered by Kwabby.



The Keeper’s Music as a gospel music group is under the stable of The Keeper’s Music Label, which is under the aegis of The Keeper's House Chapel Int'l (TKH) in Ghana.

The Label is touted as the first gospel record label established in Ghana by a church to offer a platform to talents within the body of Christ. Under the guidance of the Global Lead Pastor for The Keeper's House, Rev. Francis W. Aubyn, and the Management of the label, TKM has produced several uplifting songs like ‘Beautiful God’ featuring Joe Mettle and Flo Ra, ‘Hosanna Adoration’ featuring Tansy, ‘I’m Not Afraid’ featuring Flo Ra and the Siisi Baidoo-assisted ‘Power In His Name’ among others.



The Keeper's Music won the ‘New Artiste of the Year’ at the Praise Achievement Awards 2023, arguably the most prestigious gospel award scheme in Ghana, and the music group also has an annual concert dubbed the ‘April Concert’ – one of the most anticipated events in Ghana which serves as the annual concert of the label where TKM shares the stage with various world-class artistes as well as connect with the general public through anointed praise and adoration to the Lord Jesus Christ.



‘Favour’ will be released on all digital platforms on Friday, February 2, 2024.



