'The Return of Azonto and Classic Hiplife': DJ Toyor to embark on a tour

Official artwork for the project

Celebrated as a three-time winner of the prestigious Best Mobile DJ of the Year award at the Ghana DJ Awards, DJ Toyor is ready to thrill communities across the African continent with 'The Return of Azonto and Classic Hiplife' event.

According to him, this tour is not merely a musical journey; it's a passionate endeavor to reignite the flames of Azonto and Hiplife, the vibrant and culturally significant music genres originating from Ghana.



Toyor explains that he looks forward to spreading the infectious positivity and getting people from all walks of life grooving to the irresistible rhythms, consequently, preserving the rich heritage of Azonto and Hiplife.



"I want to revive Azonto and Classic Hiplife," says DJ Toyor. "While South Africans are thriving with Amapiano and Nigerians are making it with Afrobeats, we must remember that Ghana is the proud birthplace of Azonto. There was a time when we almost lost Azonto, but now, I am determined to bring it back, stronger than ever."

As he readies for this tour, Toyor plans to take the beats and melodies of Azonto and Classic Hiplife to beaches, clubs, and various entertainment venues across the continent.



He envisions crafting an ecstatic ambiance where people can come together, celebrate their cultural roots, and groove to the enduring melodies that have arguably been the heartbeat of Ghana's music scene.