Entertainment

The UN fake awards worse than when Cardi B snubbed us – Sandra Ankobiah trolls’ colleagues

Sandra Ankobiah was amongs celebrities who were snubbed by Cardi B

Lawyer and social media goddess, Sandra Ankobiah has waded into the trending Dr Fordjour UN awards and has trolled her fellow celebs for falling for the scam.

In a Twitter post made by the lawyer and sighted by Zionfelix.net, Sandra Ankobiah indicated that the UN Awards fiasco was worse than the Cardi B snub in 2019.



She indicated that when Cardi B’s meet and greet did not come on and she left the celebs hanging, the whole of Ghana trolled them for days.



She went on to compare the two events and wanted to find out from her fans and followers which one was worse.



Sandra Ankobiah’s tweet read: “So this one and the Cardi b nu, which one is worse?? Herh! The way you people trolled us!! I’ll never forget”



She went on to tweet: “For those of you so quick to judge and laugh at others, just pray that you don’t ever trust the wrong person/people.”

Social media in Ghana is buzzing with news of an award scheme from one Dr Kwame Fordjour who claimed to be a United Nations (UN) rep and was recognizing efforts of top stars in Ghana.



Among the awardees were musicians, politicians, educationists, journalists and traditional rulers.



The award scheme was organized and held at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 28, 2020.





So this one and the Cardi b nu, which one is worse?? Herh! The way you people trolled us!! I’ll never forget ???????? — Sandra Ankobiah, Esq (@SandraAnkobiah) September 4, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.