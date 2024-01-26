The duty I paid for my car was 'extremely' expensive, something must be done - Kyekyeku fumes

Kyekyeku is a Ghanaian comic actor

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Kyekeyeku, has lamented about the state of the Ghanaian economy which has led to the high amount of money being paid as duty.

In narrating his ordeal, Kyekyeku indicated that he had to cough out huge sums of money to pay duty for a vehicle he purchased from abroad; an expense which he said he did not expect.



He said that he was astonished by the amount of money he had to pay as duty, adding that had he not been financially stable, he would have left the vehicle at the port.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kyekyeku called on the government to put measures in place to fix the economy for such challenges to be resolved as soon as possible.



“It was very difficult for me when I got the invoice with the amount I was supposed to pay. I would advise that if you buy a car and you can’t afford the duty leave it at the port because it is too high. I don’t know where the funds from the duty go, are sure it is in Ghana?



"Then some people should be accountable and be fair to us. The clearing amount is very expensive but there is nothing we can do. I don’t want to disclose the amount but I can assure you that the fee was very high,” he said.

The dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy resulting in high prices of goods and services has left most Ghanaians fuming and blaming the government for the woes.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



