The emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw cried during wedding preparation

Rita Tears.png Rita Dominic being consoled by her maid of honour, Michelle Dede and Kate Kenshaw seen tearing up

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

It’s been almost a week since actress, Rita Dominic got married to her husband, Fidelis Anosike, yet the internet is yet to get over their grand wedding.

An unseen video from the wedding preparations has made its way to the internet.

In an emotional video, Rita Dominic could be seen breaking into tears while getting glammed up for her wedding.

Her Chief Bridesmaid, Michelle Dede, who was right beside her, comforted her while actress Kate Henshaw was also spotted in the video almost breaking into tears.

The emotional video which is fast making rounds, has aroused emotions from netizens on social media.

One can recall that few days ago, Rita Dominic who is presently on honeymoon with her husband, recounted how the Dubai UAE visa ban almost ruined all her wedding plans.

Announcing how God made the wedding weekend a beautiful one, Rta Dominic wrote on Instagram:

“Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @michael5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was a lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries.

The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @michael_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going and above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.



