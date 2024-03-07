The interesting moment ‘Dipo girls’ showcased their breasts at the Independence Day parade

One of the distinct cultures witnessed at the 6th March Independence Day parade was when some young Krobo women were made to showcase their breasts to portray the ‘Dipo’ culture.

The young ladies who initially had cloth tied around their chests with calabash on their heads, were escorted to the parade grounds by two elderly women amidst a joyous display of singing and dancing.



They suddenly stopped and the young women were stripped of their clothes, exposing their breasts to the viewing pleasure of the hundreds of patrons gathered.



The elderly women in what looked like the re-enactment of a ritual bath, one of the processes of the Dipo rites, brought out a local sponge and rubbed it on the young women.



In a separate rite, other young ladies adorned in white kaliko cloth with tons of beads around their waist were also spotted rubbing a surface with a stone after which they were made to sit on the bare floor.



After the display, the participants and the cultural troupe took turns to display some special dance to entertain the crowd.

The Independence Day parade in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua on March 6, 2024, presented an opportunity to showcase the region's rich cultural diversity, history, and socio-economic potential.







About ‘Dipo’



‘Dipo’ is a traditional festival by the Ga-Adangmbe ethnic group, meant to usher young girls (usually from the age of 16) into adulthood.



The rite involves several activities including sitting on a ‘spiritual stone’ and parading through the community with half-naked young girls showcasing their breasts to the town folks.

According to the Krobos, one of the tribes in the Ga-Adangme community, Dipo is an essential rite that ushers young girls into adulthood and signifies their readiness for marriage.



‘Dipo’ is also to ensure that young girls remain chaste and stay away from premarital sex, as those who engage in sex before marriage usually cannot take part in the rite, serving as a deterrent to others.



