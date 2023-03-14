0
The more I talk to Tiwa Savage, the more I fall for her - Nigerian artiste

Tiwa Savage And Spyro

Tue, 14 Mar 2023

Spyro, a fast-rising Nigerian singer, has expressed how he feels about popular female singer, Tiwa Savage.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Spyro, who collaborated with Tiwa Savage on the remix of his hit single "Who's Your Guy," confessed that he is starting to develop feelings for her.

Spyro mentioned that he frequently speaks to Tiwa on the phone, but he is considering stopping because the more he talks to her, the more he falls for her.

He described Tiwa Savage as an amazing soul and expressed his delight in selecting her for the remix of his song.

“Yo guys. TIWA is such an amazing soul. Super Glad, I chose her for my remix. I actually think I need to stop talking to her on shone, the more we talk the more I fall for her. MY GUYEST GUY IS TIWA,” he said.

This is not the first time a young Nigerian artist has expressed admiration for Tiwa Savage.

In a recent Instagram story, popular Nigerian producer turned singer, Young John, shared a stunning photo of Tiwa Savage and expressed his admiration for her.

Similarly, a few weeks ago, singer Omah Lay also took to Twitter to profess his love for Tiwa Savage and even sent her a bouquet on Valentine's Day.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
