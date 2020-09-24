The music I shun - B4Bonah reveals after disturbing photo goes viral

Afrobeat artiste, B4Bonah

Hip pop and Afrobeat act B4Bonah has revealed he is no more into music after a disturbing photo of him recently hit the online.

The photo got many wondering and asking questions as they felt the talented artistes might be facing some problems leading to his devastated state in the picture.



However, after further background checks it was revealed that the musician was in a good state and the photo that came online was just a moment he had with some kids.



The photo raised a lot of discussions on Twitter which had people tweeting at him and asking him lot of questions. A fan who had missed his music queried him about it and he surprised many with his answer.

The fan said, “@b4BONAH it’s been long charley. You be good? When you go give us new songs?”, to the amusement of many he answered saying, “Better best thanks & you? But the music de3 I shon ????”



