Entertainment

The people have spoken – DopeNation responds to Kelvyn Boy

Wielders of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Afro Beats Song of the Year, DopeNation, have responded to the public exhibition of infuriation by their fellow nominee, Kelvin Brown known in showbiz as Kelvyn Boy over his loss of the award.

In an interview with popular entertainment journalist, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, the duo while appreciating their fans for their votes said their choice as the ultimate winners of the category was the sole doing of the public.



“We appreciate everybody that was nominated. You could see that category was very tight and Kelvyn Boy was nominated and DopeNation was also nominated and charley the people voted. We have this award now and we are thankful to everybody for voting, this is big,” B2, one half of the twin told Abeiku.



Speaking of the future, half of the twin brothers, Twist further appreciated their ‘Dope Citizens’ and expressed hope of adding more awards to their catalogue.



“Nothing is going to change, we are just going to add more records and then also add more to these plaques. That’s what we are going to work on and we use this opportunity to say thank you to the Dope Citizens,” he said.



Kelvyn Boy’s Mea was which features Joey.B was nominated in the Afrobeats Song of the Year category of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards alongside other songs such as Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody, Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman, DopeNation- Zanku, Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo, Wendy Shay -All for You, Darkovibes ft Kidi – Bless Me, EL ft AI -Adwuma and King Promise – Comando.





However, it happened that Zanku by Dopenation emerged the winner of the category.



Kelvyn Boy who may have had high hopes of winning the award is reported to have barged out of the Accra International Conference Center where the event was being held when the winner was announced.



Subsequently Kelvyn Boy unfollowed all his friends on Instagram and his actions have since been interpreted as being borne out the pain of losing.

