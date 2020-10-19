The police force never took responsibility for the pain they caused me – Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Stonebwoy has bemoaned over how the Police Service neglected him following an accident.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular musician stated that the Police Force failed to take responsibility after their Jeep ran into them.



He revealed he has been living with implants since the age of 14.



Stonebwoy further urged the Police Force to compensate those they disabled their bodies or compensate the families of the people who passes on because of their actions.



The Burniton Music Group Boss wrote on Twitter: “As if I’ve forgotten that it’s One police Jeep that ran into Us And Fxxkd My Knee Up.. mans been living with implants From age 14. The Police Force never took responsibility. You Need To Compensate the Lives Lost And The Bodies You Disabled. Share your story.”

Share ur story #EndPoliceBrutality — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 19, 2020