The worse church is better than the world — Prophet Nigel Gaisie replies Majid

Prophet Nigel Gaisie , Founder and Leader of Prophet Hill Chapel

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has chastised some celebrities in Ghana who has resorted to sowing seeds of discontent among Christians to change their ways.

The Prophet quizzed why ” Some of these celebrities say people can choose not to go to church.”



Speaking on Power FM’s morning devotion programme Prophetic Hour, he revealed that this advocacy will lead many Christians astray as the bible is explicit about the need to gather at the feet of the saviour.



Preaching on the topic ‘walking in the Spirit’, the Prophet indicated that no one can walk freely in this world without doing so in spirit even though humans are flesh.



Ghanaian actor Majid Michel recently stated that from a very young age, he has always believed in God, however, he found that he did not connect with the teachings being taught in churches.



According to Majid in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he hated churches all his life and still does not like them.

“Since I can remember when I was conscious at age 6, I knew there was God, nobody had to tell me there was God,” he stated.



However, Prophet Nigel Gaisie says such a message will make many perish if they follow it.



“As the Bible is explicit in Acts 2:42 which says: They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer,” he said as he cautioned those who claim the behaviour of some men of God are the reason they don’t go to church.



“Has any man of God died and resurrected in order to save you from your sins?” he asked while banging his hand on the table at the studios of Power 97.9MHz.



Prophet Gaisie charged believers to walk in the spirit and disregard such comments and rather live an upright life that will sharpen their spirit.