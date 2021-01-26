There can never be a Ghanaian story without Rawlings - Trigmatic

Today marked the 2nd day of tje final funeral rites of former President Rawlings

Ghanaian Rapper and hip hop artiste, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei popularly known as Trigmatic says Ghana can never tell its tale without mentioning the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, the late President has made a large impact and contribution to what the country Ghana is now.



Answering to how he would describe the late President to anyone who asks him, he said, “Let’s not forget that he adds up to the Ghanaian story. And there can’t be a Ghanaian story without him. To think that he gave room for democracy, I believe he should be applauded for that”.



In an interview on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe with Kojo Manuel, he went on to say, “even though most people have mixed feelings about him, now is not the time for all that. No matter what he did, in writing the story of this country, there’s no way we can skip him”.



Talking more about some of the things he will remember the late President for, he mentioned, “I’ll always remember him for his charisma, positivity, for being a no-nonsense man, a go-getter and how he did everything with passion.



You remember when he got down from his car to direct the traffic and when he also brought out the military to do some nationwide arrest of some criminals and all of that”, he said.





Trig believes that all these things are what we will always remember the late President for.



His final words about the late President were, “he was always full of surprises and I think we have lost a great man in the country. We shouldn’t just look at his flaws but, we should look at his life as he lived. The positive side and what we can take from it and for those of us who aspire to become leaders, he should be our inspiration and cause certain changes in our country”.



