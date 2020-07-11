Entertainment

There is a demonic attack on your mentality – Counselor Lutterodt to petitioners

Counselor Lutterodt

It has become clear that self acclaimed marriage and relationship expert, Counselor George Lutterodt has not regretted his recent comments about rape victims.

Speaking in an interview with Halifax on Okay FM, Counselor Lutterodt revealed that he didn’t care about the petitions by various celebrities to ban him from appearing on TV and radio stations.



According to him, he did not mind even if thirty million Ghanaians signed a petition to get him banned from the airwaves because as long as he has God protecting him, he doesn’t fret.



Defending his comments about rape victim enjoying the action, the marriage counselor added that anytime he granted interviews, he spoke what his spirit communicates to him and he has never told a lie.



Counselor Lutterodt also stated that, he is not a mortal being like the rest of the world and he is motivated by three things in life; mortuary, dead bodies and cemetery.

He furthered that there was a demonic attack on the mentality of people on many issues that affect daily life and he had been set aside to change that paradigm.



