‘There is an ‘untouchable’ Ghanaian actress and a musician with a bunch of delusional fans’ – Sally Mann

Sally Mann has established an observation following the gravity of attacks she has encountered in recent times from fans of some celebrities she has criticized.

The controversial pundit has come under constant scrutiny on several occasions with regard to her strict analysis and harsh remarks about some of Ghana’s greatest celebrities.



But Sally has bemoaned a particular trend where fans of some two particular celebrities blindly attack anyone who dares criticize their ‘idol’.



“There are two quarters in Ghana that when you talk about them, their fans would want to attack you blindly. One is a musician and the other is an actress. These people have packaged a bunch of delusional fans like them. When you say something, instead of sitting to analyze what you have said, they come and attack you,” she stated in a discussion on Power FM.



Describing the act as uncouth, Sally said at the right time, she will strike.

“The day, I will get angry I will tackle this issue. They are throwing bombs, I’ll soon fire a missile,” she added.



Touching on concerns that her criticisms are usually personal and sensitive, Sally Mann avered: “What was sensitive? Do you want me to talk more? Who the cup fits let them wear it."



"This is not who I am but when some people come at me with a bomb, I’ll fire missiles. As for the so-called fans, I have given them work to do. They are idle. They are trolling me but in the capacity of what? They are delusional! They are so stupid so let them work,” she fumed.



Although Sally did not mention names, some have said she was making reference to actress Nana Ama McBrown who she (Sally) recently tagged as a hypocrite, and musician Shatta Wale.

Sally Mann vrs Shatta Wale



Sally Mann is a constant critique of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



The two have been involved in a series of attacks on social media, some of which led to Shatta calling for her arrest in 2022.



Most of their fierce fights started when Sally labeled the dancehall artiste broke, inconsistent with a dead career.

She has always compared Shatta to the likes of Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Wizkid, and many others, who according to her, have progressively attained a flourishing music career.



Her criticisms mostly trigger wild responses from Shatta, mostly captured in several viral videos.







Sally Mann’s attacks at Nana Ama McBrown

Asides from labeling Nana Ama McBrown a hypocrite and passing comments about not experiencing a natural means of birth, Sally Mann had on several occasions lambasted the actress such that people wondered if they had some unresolved personal issues.



It can be recalled that when news of McBrown’s exit from UTV hit social media, Sally Mann lambasted the actress, claiming that it was Despite Media’s Managing Director, Fadda Dickson who resurrected her career at a time the movie industry took a nosedive.



Also, prior to Nana Ama McBrown admitting that she went through liposuction, Sally Mann had already established that the actress enhanced her butt and did a tummy tuck surgery.



EB/BB