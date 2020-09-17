Movies

There is no movie award in Ghana - Actor claims

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Peter Ritchie, has come out to express his distaste about the fact that movie awards are no longer around.

In an interview with Jibriel on Y3kasa TV’s ‘Vibe with Jibriel’, he talked about the growth of the music industry where he suggested that measures be put in place to improve the movie industry for the benefit of our country.



He spoke on how he was looking forward to any new government that finds themselves in power, making it a priority to improve the creative arts industry. He also said that should Akufo-Addo win another term again, then he should do everything in his power to do something significant for the creative arts industry.



He also urged that whichever government wins, whatever the old government has done for the industry should be continued by the new government. He stated that the fact that new governments who have earned the seat do not continue the previous works of the old government, is a waste of money.



He said he misses the movie awards and that if it should come back, it should come back better.

In conclusion, he urged Ghanaians to do their best to support the movie industry for the betterment of our country.



Watch the full interview below:





