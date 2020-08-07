Entertainment

There's nothing wrong with Mzbel and Tracey's 'wayward' lifestyle - Lutterodt advises

Counsellor George Lutterodt has said that there is nothing wrong with the wayward lifestyle of both Tracy Boakye and Mzbel, however, fighting over a man who is married in public is unnecessary.

According to Lutterodt, both women after claiming that everything they have was through hard work, have disgraced themselves by exposing their secrets on social media.



Even though he doesn’t see the problem with their lifestyle and how they made their properties, having an affair with someone’s husband should never be fought about in public.



He said whatever has gone on in their lives, be it building a house, buying cars, opening business etc., once they have publicly claimed it was through hard work, the public is okay with that information, because prostitution and baby mama or side chick is also hard work.

He advised that whatever they did to acquire their property, they should keep their ‘secrets to themselves’.





