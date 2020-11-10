There were no blood stains on the body of Ebony – Starboy Kwarteng claims

Late Ebony’s father, Starboy Kwarteng has disclosed he didn’t see any bloodstains on the corpse of Ebony Reigns.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Starboy Kwarteng disclosed that he still has doubts about the demise of his daughter.



Starboy Kwarteng known in real life as Nana Opoku Kwarteng became very loud and popular after the sad demise of his daughter.



According to him, vengeance is the lord's and the person behind the death of his daughter will not go unpunished.



Dancehall Queen Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known as Ebony Reigns passed on in a gory accident at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

Ebony Reigns who was admired by many passed on Thursday dawn February 8th while returning from a trip.



