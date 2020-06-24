Entertainment

There were too many bitter people at Multimedia - MzGee makes shocking revelation

Fast-rising Entertainment Journalist Gloria Akpene Acquah a.k.a MzGee has for the first time revealed the real reason why she left Multimedia Broadcasting Company Limited.

Speaking in her most revealing interview with Nkonkonsa.com, MzGee said she left for her happiness because there were too many bitter people at Multimedia who made life unbearable for her.



“There were too many bitter people in Multimedia among my colleagues. Very bitter people I had, that didn’t feel comfortable that I came to meet them on the job and they know themselves I won’t mention names”, MzGee stated.



Even though MzGee refused to mention names of these bitter colleagues, she gave clues “They were my colleagues on the job and they were so bitter and I have unfollowed all of them. So if you find out who I have unfollowed, they know themselves”.



According the beautiful Media Personally, the hatred towards her was too bad to the extent that they ganged up against her. So she decided to leave and see if they will shine in her absence.

MzGee left Multimedia, where she had been since 2014 and had hosted shows on radio and TV. She resigned from Multimedia Group, on November 1, 2019. She currently works as a Presenter and Producer on 3FM and TV3 under Media General.



Watch the full interview below:





