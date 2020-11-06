These 8 celebrities actively campaigned for the NPP in 2012 but still lost

High-life musician Nana Ampadu, Daddy Lumba and Socrate Sarfo

In Ghanaian politics, the prominence of celebrity endorsements can make a difference but not in the case of ‘traditional’ party supporters, who find the trend unnecessary.

This might be the case of the NPP when it lined up A-list entertainers for fundraising, endorsements, and performances of all kinds at several campaign platforms during the 2012 elections but lost the 2012 elections to the NDC.



Before the general elections at that time, many entertainers including actors, musicians, radio presenters, among others endorsed the New Patriotic Party.



These entertainers who shared in the same ideology used their profession to project the aim of the NPP yet their efforts did not pay off.



Could celebrity endorsements work for the NPP this time around in the upcoming 2020 elections?



Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some personalities who endorsed the NPP in 2012 :



Daddy Lumba





The highlife legend for the past years has composed many songs for the leading opposition party to use for their campaigns.



For instance, his “Nana Ye Winner” song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2012 general elections has been described as the biggest political campaign song ever released in the country.



Kwabena Kwabena







He was one of the many entertainers who joined the ‘Creative Arts for Change’ call on Nana Addo prior to the 2012 general elections. He has since released songs to campaign for NPP.



Nana Ampadu





Celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, Patrick Nana Kwame Ampadu aka Nana Ampadu was one of the many who declared support for the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo Addo during the 2012 elections.



The music legend who used to be a staunch supporter of the NDC government during the era of President Rawlings actively campaigned for president Nana Addo at that time.



Great Ampong







Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong aka Great Ampong also threw his weight behind the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His song, ‘Vote for Nana Akufo-Addo’ was on the lips of many during the party’s campaign in 2012.



Mark Okraku Mantey





Mark brought together several persons from the creative arts sector under an umbrella group known as the ‘Creative Arts for Change’.



The group, comprising; movie producers, actors, sound engineers, scriptwriters, musicians, and other industry players in 2012 embarked on a door-to-door campaign for the presidential candidature of Nana Akufo Addo.



Socrate Safo







In 2012, Socrate Safo actively campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo to be a president. He was the Co-convener of the ‘Creative Arts for Change’ group. A group formed to bring together individuals from the creative arts sector to campaign for the NPP.



Maame Dokono





Maame Dokono was a strong advocate for president Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2012 general elections.



She was captured on several platforms vigorously campaigning for the NPP at that time.



Evangelist Diana Asamoah







Multiple award-winning Gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, in 2012 released a campaign song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo.



The song which was used throughout the party’s campaign period was titled ‘Wona M'ayi Wo’.