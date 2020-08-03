Entertainment

These four celebrities have declared '4 more for Nana'

Praye Tiatia, Afia Schwarzenegger and Shatta Wale

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has a list of celebrities who have been vocal about endorsing him as the next president of Ghana.

As the days inch closer to the 2020 general elections, these famous faces are chiming in to throw their weight behind President Nana Addo who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



From actors to musicians, here is a line-up of celebrity support for the NPP so far.



Shatta Wale







Shatta Wale has in recent times urged Ghanaian voters to retain President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general elections in December 2020.



The controversial dancehall artiste, whose dad is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said it would be a wise decision to take as he endorsed Akufo-Addo’s presidency for a second term.

Nana wuy3 guy wati ???????? , you do all too???? Infact this your tweet dierrrr am keeping it for “4 more years ”????Pah pah pah pah ?????????????????????????????????? God bless our home land #GHANA #Already #SM #Reign #Allout2020 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 2, 2020

Musician Stephen Fiawoo popularly known as Praye Tiatia has urged Ghanaian voters to retain President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general elections in December 2020.According to him, it would be a wise decision to take as he endorsed Akufo-Addo’s presidency for a second term.“Nana has so far done like 3 years and some months, his achievement in these short period is overwhelming. The implementation of his free SHS among other things are helping Ghanaians a lot. He has done a lot for the Creative Arts Industry, I’m for Nana this year again”. He stated in an interview with OkayFM.





Bibi Bright







Bibi Bright praised President Akufo-Addo for his performance so far and has urged Ghanaians to retain him in power.



The Ghanaian actress who is also the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Council, believes efforts exhibited by the ruling party can earn them another term to manage the affairs of the country.



“We have performed better #BibiBright #Ghana #NppAnnualDelegatesConference #4moreForNana,” she wrote on Facebook.

Lucky Mensah







In his estimation, NPP under the Akufo-Addo-led administration has performed better than the erstwhile Mahama-led government and has composed a 2020 campaign song for the party.



In 2016, Lucky Mensah “crossed carpeted” from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







Afia Schwarzenegger





Valentina Nana Afia Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has urged Ghanaian voters to retain President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general elections in December 2020.



According to her, the president has proven beyond doubts that he is the right man for the job.



The comedienne stated that although she is an ardent Mahama supporter, President Akufo-Addo has in recent times won her heart with his free SHS policy, as well as the free water and electricity interventions during this coronavirus pandemic.



She added that the implementation of free SHS policy among other things are helping Ghanaians a lot and as such the president deserves four more years.





