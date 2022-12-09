1
Menu
Entertainment

They believe us to be stupid - Lydia Forson as roads minister makes U-turn on tolls

Lydia Forson Wbsnb.png Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have gone haywire after the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, announced the reintroduction of the road toll levies.

The minister told the media that road users won't be paying 50 pesewas, GH¢1 from 2023.

According to the minister, all work will be done electronically, not manually.

In response to this announcement, actress Lydia Forson believes the government thinks Ghanaians are blockheaded.

“I am convinced that we’re being governed by people who believe us to be stupid. You stopped something we weren’t complaining about to avert attention from what you were really doing, only to come back to this.

“This is why we don’t trust anything good you do,” she tweeted.

The finance minister while presenting the budget announced the elimination of road tolls despite opposition that road tolls were not collected for the entire 2022 financial year.

Making a U-turn, the government told parliament that "the fiscal policy measures to underpin the 2023 Budget for consideration and approval by Parliament include the reintroduction of tolls on selected public roads and highways with a renewed focus on leveraging technology in the collection to address the inefficiencies characterized by the previous toll collection regime."

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'