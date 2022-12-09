They believe us to be stupid - Lydia Forson as roads minister makes U-turn on tolls

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Some Ghanaians have gone haywire after the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, announced the reintroduction of the road toll levies.

The minister told the media that road users won't be paying 50 pesewas, GH¢1 from 2023.



According to the minister, all work will be done electronically, not manually.



In response to this announcement, actress Lydia Forson believes the government thinks Ghanaians are blockheaded.



“I am convinced that we’re being governed by people who believe us to be stupid. You stopped something we weren’t complaining about to avert attention from what you were really doing, only to come back to this.



“This is why we don’t trust anything good you do,” she tweeted.

The finance minister while presenting the budget announced the elimination of road tolls despite opposition that road tolls were not collected for the entire 2022 financial year.



Making a U-turn, the government told parliament that "the fiscal policy measures to underpin the 2023 Budget for consideration and approval by Parliament include the reintroduction of tolls on selected public roads and highways with a renewed focus on leveraging technology in the collection to address the inefficiencies characterized by the previous toll collection regime."





