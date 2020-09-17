They won't be tarring roads you've complained many times about but for votes - Lydia Forson

Click for Market Deals →
Actress Lydia Forson has advised Ghanaians to be vigilant of politicians because of the season the country finds itself in.
According to her, it's sad that after several years of complaining, the government finds it right to construct roads in a year that they need the votes of Ghanaians badly.
In a Tweet, she said “If your votes didn’t matter, they wouldn’t be tarring the roads after many years of your complaining. For the record, it will go back to shit as soon as the elections are over”.
Lydia Forson is one of Ghana’s leading actress’.
She, is a strong advocate for the rights of women and have also said that she will continue to fight until the people of Ghana are given a better life by the leaders.
If your votes didn’t matter, they wouldn’t be tarring the roads after many years of your complaining.— #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) September 16, 2020
For the record, it will go back to to shit as soon as the elections are over.
