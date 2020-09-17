Entertainment

They won't be tarring roads you've complained many times about but for votes - Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has advised Ghanaians to be vigilant of politicians because of the season the country finds itself in.

According to her, it's sad that after several years of complaining, the government finds it right to construct roads in a year that they need the votes of Ghanaians badly.



In a Tweet, she said “If your votes didn’t matter, they wouldn’t be tarring the roads after many years of your complaining. For the record, it will go back to shit as soon as the elections are over”.



Lydia Forson is one of Ghana’s leading actress’.

She, is a strong advocate for the rights of women and have also said that she will continue to fight until the people of Ghana are given a better life by the leaders.





If your votes didn’t matter, they wouldn’t be tarring the roads after many years of your complaining.



For the record, it will go back to to shit as soon as the elections are over. — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) September 16, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.