This is shameful! We’re entitled to our religion - Blakk Rasta on Achimota School debate

Popular reggae artiste and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has waded into the massive debate on social media regarding a decision by Achimota School not to admit two Rastafarian students until they have a low-cut hair.
Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's The Platform programme, Blakk Rasta described as shameful the fact that a qualified student will be denied an education because of his dreadlocks.
"...this is very shameful and discriminatory and takes us backward" he lamented.
