This my first experience of pouring all my emotions into a project – Kuami Eugene on new album

Kuami Eugene

Ghana’s sensational Highlife and Afropop star, Kuami Eugene, recently opened up about his latest musical endeavour during a candid interview on Y 107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” with Kojo Manuel.

In a heartfelt revelation, the artiste shared his deep connection to his new album, “Love and Chaos.”



“This is an album I poured my heart out on. I’m normally not allowed to pour my heart into a project. But with the influence of Empire, I’ve been given that opportunity to put myself in it,” Kuami Eugene told Kojo Manuel.



This introspective journey into his music was unleashed after a hiatus from the Ghanaian music scene. The album, which consists of thirteen tracks, marks his first project under the EMPIRE label.

“Love and Chaos” features a mix of emotions and genres, incorporating previously released hits like “Fate,” “Cryptocurrency” featuring Rotimi, and “Single.” The album also boasts captivating collaborations with artists such as Guchi, Magixx, Weezy, and BackRoad Gee.



Kuami Eugene’s willingness to pour his heart into this project is evident in the raw, emotional depth of his songs. With “Love and Chaos,” he takes his fans on a rollercoaster ride of feelings, solidifying his place as one of Ghana’s most talented and versatile artists.



This album release is not only a milestone for Kuami Eugene but also a momentous occasion for his fans who have eagerly awaited his return.