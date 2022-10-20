0
Tidal Rave organizers finally speak

Tidal Rave Flyer7.png Organizers of the annual Tidal Rave festival have promised to enhance security

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Organizers of the 2022 Tidal Rave festival have responded to the many wild criticisms their event has been saddled with.

The annual Tidal Rave beach festival, which took place on Saturday, October 17, 2022, at the Luxury Beach in Bortianor, Kokrobite, gathered a multitude of youth to experience lots of fun.

Shortly after the event, scores of patrons took to social media to share their harrowing experiences, including robbery incidents and many more.

Some victims took to Twitter to share their ordeal and realized they were not alone as many more recounted how their mobile phones, car parts, jewellery, and bags were snatched from them at knife and gunpoint.

But the organizers have responded to such claims by adding that they have taken every bit of it into consideration.

Tidal Rave organizers promised to 'beef up' security in their next rave in a series of tweets captured on their official Twitter handle.

“We have noted your concerns about this year’s festival and we have taken the time to coordinate with our security team who are working on it. We are also taking steps to address them and ensure they never occur again. Your safety and comfort as Ravers are our highest priorities and we have taken all concerns to heart. #FeelAliveAgain #TidalRaveFestival #TidalRave22 #TidalRave.”

“From the shores of Kokoloko in Ada in 2012, to Luxury Beach in Kokrobite in 2022, we have built many beautiful memories together. Thank you so much, Ravers, for the opportunity to host you and your friends each year,” their post read.

EB/BOG
