Tiisha does her thing again with a radio presenter

Rising Ghanaian singer, Tiisha Bentil is unfazed by criticisms targeted at her.

Not long ago, a video of Tiisha twerking with a semi-nude appearance caused havoc online.



An unknown man was seen spraying money on her while she shook her backside.



Despite the heavy criticism towards her after the video went viral, Tiisha has done it again.



In a new video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Zylonfon Music artiste was captured dancing seductively with Agyenkwa FM’s B Ice.

B Ice depicted what happened in the earlier video—as he also splashed money on her.



Tiisha was in Kumasi to promote her latest song titled ‘True Mood’.



Watch the video below:



