Entertainment

Tiisha reveals her type of man after claiming to be single

Zylofon Media’s newest and freshest female artist, Tiisha Bentil aka Tiisha has disclosed her type of man.

Tiisha has not just thrilled Ghana with her captivating “Packaging” song; she has also stolen the hearts and eyes of many with her fair, fiery skin tone, and overall resplendence.



Unlike most ladies, the ‘Packaging’ hitmaker has no specific ‘specs’ for the kind of man she would like to be with. Some ladies like it tall or short; rich or rich; gentle or crazy; shy or outgoing; tall or dark.



As a guest on Hot 93.9 FM’s “Rush Hour Drive” hosted by Dr. Who, Tiisha revealed that she was neither married nor in a relationship, and that she would accept whoever approached her, depending on the kind of man he is.



Based on this,the talented Zylofon Music signee was enquired of the kind of man she really admired. Her answer to the question was rather simple and unspecified, as she, without hesitation replied, “a man ... a man ... to be a man.”

Touching on her educational background, Tiisha revealed that she is a brilliant old student of the Apostle Sarfo School of Art and Science.



Kindly watch the interview below:





Source: Razz News, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.