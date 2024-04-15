TikTok is the future of the music industry - Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame has cited the popular video-sharing app TikTok as the next big thing in the Ghanaian music industry.

In a recently aired interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Okyeame Kwame stated that music listeners no longer consume music but want to interact with it actively.



"It is the future; content creation has replaced just creating an audio experience, people want to interact with it, and it has even gone beyond music videos, the person listening to the song can interpret it in their own way and also use it to make their money. Nobody can fight it," he said.



He further expressed interest in also involving himself in the creation of content on TikTok, stating, "As TikTok has come, I need to work with it, find out what makes it interesting and also become a TikToker myself so that it works for me for free, otherwise, in the next few years..."



Okyeame Kwame explained his reasons for the decision, stating that it was not about hogging all the popularity and money but being in control of all aspects of his life.

"I am a control freak. I don't like that a part of my life is in the control of somebody else because that person can use that knowledge to harm me in the future. So I need to be a TikToker to control that narrative," he said.



The Rap Doctor, however, shot down claims that the music industry cannot survive without TikTok, saying, "That's pushing it. So many songs can go viral without TikTok."



ID/SEA



