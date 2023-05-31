'Tinubu isn't the problem, don't be deceived' - BBNaija Tacha to Nigerians

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has attacked Nigerians for the recent changes in petrol prices after the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The reality TV star voiced dissatisfaction about how swiftly prices had risen under the new regime.



Tacha contends that rather than blaming Tinubu for the current changes, Nigerians should be held liable for them because of their selfishness.



In a video she shared on her socials, she said: "Let nobody deceive you, Tinubu is not the problem we ourselves are the problem.



"The President just made a statement, he has not yet announced that the subsidy has been removed, he only said he will remove it but it hasn’t be removed. We have started hiking the price of everything and fueling stations have already started selling fuel at increased prices, selling fuel for #500."



Many social media users took to her comment section to share their views and opinions about the reality star's statement.



miracle_lovejoy: "Lol, why are you blaming the filling stations??? The next market price after the subsidy na you go pay for them??? Blame the person that caused tension with that subsidy, this country is now survival of the fittest and everyone is looking for opportunities"

moyoolalekan: "Tacha you are wrong here that’s as a leader you should be mindful of your communication style when delivering an important speech to a Nation that’s at a fragile stage cos whatever you say becomes like a law. Yes we could say this was a misrepresentation of information but that was what the masses understood by “Fuel Subsidy Gone!"



weightloss_abuja: "He said subsidy gone... That alone could cause a panic. And since it was not implemented immediately, why the announcement? It should be done in phases. Either ways Nigerians will pull through. Removal of subsidy is a good thing."



dreco_905: "So even tacha that claim entrepreneur doesn’t know how a business functions and survives… if I finish selling the fuel I have at 220, where will I get the money to go and buy at 500"



blessingetto: "It’s pathetic how many Nigerians use every little opportunity to cash out yet, play the blame game."



Watch her speak in video below:



