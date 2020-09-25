Tips to achieving a flawless facial glow

Nikki Boa-Amponsem, Chief Executive Officer of 2nd Image Beauty School

Chief Executive Officer of 2nd Image Beauty School, Nikki Boa-Amponsem, has given some hints on how women can achieve their goals of getting their face flawless and glowing.

In an interview with host, Eunice Dede Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices show on eTV Ghana, she first enunciated the need to use facial cleansers. She said, “When you use ordinary soap to wash your face and it is not rinsed off properly, the residue of it will be on the skin so when you’re exposed to the sun, you get pigmentation”.



Per this explanation, she noted that using a cleanser is recommended because cleansers, though can appear very soapy, do not have the usual caustic formula for soap in them, hence, even if there is any residue, it does not react with the sun to cause pigmentation.



“Use facial cleansers but you also have to do it in a way that it’s not harsh on the skin. People think they need to wash their face to be squeaky clean but cleansers give a balance where after washing your face, you still keep your pH balance before applying your moisturizer”, she shared.

Nikki further enlightened on how to properly clean makeup and the need to keep the face makeup-free when it is not needed. “It’s best to leave your skin to breathe so anytime you don’t have to put on makeup, just make sure your face is clean and it can breathe”. According to her, most makeup products that are used on the face have chemicals in them that when not washed off or kept on regularly, can harm the skin, causing it to age fast.



Detailing how to properly clean makeup, she noted that it is important to remove the makeup before washing the face. This, she said, can be done by wiping the face with evaporated milk, petroleum jelly, or a makeup remover.



“Make sure you wipe off the makeup especially around the eyes. After you’ve done all that, now you can wash your face”, she advised. The CEO assured that following these tips and hydrating regularly can help ladies to achieve that flawless facial glow that they crave for.