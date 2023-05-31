0
Tiwa Savage reacts as her 'lovey-dovey' photo with mystery man trends online

Tiwa Savage8.png Tiwa Savage and mystery man captured at the beach

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has addressed the controversy on social media which was stirred by a picture of her and an unidentified man captured on the bank of a beach in Brazil.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the songstress shared a cozy photo on her Instagram page, that set tongues wagging.

Many online users quickly started guessing that Tiwa was showing off her new man after seeing the loved-up photo.

Additionally, well-known Instagram blogger and media personality, Tunde Ednut posted the photo on his page, and Tiwa refuted relationship rumors by claiming that the photo was only content.

Tiwa wrote: "Tundeeee you just wanna put me in trouble sha. It’s just content, Abeg oooo'”

See comments that trailed her post

_djosas: "Them go find who get that back tattoo now now.. no worry i trust my internet people.."

obaksolo: "IDAN no dey Fall in love again IDAN dey shoot video. No Time"

olahwhaley: "But this head looks like Tunde ednuts (Mufasa) ooooo"

fannytalker: "No be Burna boy be that?"

boisikofficial: "Make we no lie this guy back resemble King Tunde back make una look the picture well"

ra_pha_eel: "But that person look like Mufasa from the back sha"

Source: mynigeria.com
