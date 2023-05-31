Tiwa Savage reacts as her 'lovey-dovey' photo with mystery man trends online

Tiwa Savage and mystery man captured at the beach

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has addressed the controversy on social media which was stirred by a picture of her and an unidentified man captured on the bank of a beach in Brazil.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the songstress shared a cozy photo on her Instagram page, that set tongues wagging.



Many online users quickly started guessing that Tiwa was showing off her new man after seeing the loved-up photo.



Additionally, well-known Instagram blogger and media personality, Tunde Ednut posted the photo on his page, and Tiwa refuted relationship rumors by claiming that the photo was only content.



Tiwa wrote: "Tundeeee you just wanna put me in trouble sha. It’s just content, Abeg oooo'”



_djosas: "Them go find who get that back tattoo now now.. no worry i trust my internet people.."



obaksolo: "IDAN no dey Fall in love again IDAN dey shoot video. No Time"



olahwhaley: "But this head looks like Tunde ednuts (Mufasa) ooooo"



fannytalker: "No be Burna boy be that?"



boisikofficial: "Make we no lie this guy back resemble King Tunde back make una look the picture well"

ra_pha_eel: "But that person look like Mufasa from the back sha"



