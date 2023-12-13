Tourism Authority, Despite Media support world-record contender Afua Asantewaa ahead of attempt

Afua Asantewaa (second left) and the delegation from despite media

More support has poured in for Afua Asantewaa, a young lady aspiring to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by a single individual.

On December 12, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) officially joined forces with Afua Asantewaa. In a public announcement, the GTA disclosed their partnership and revealed a change in venue from the Aviation Social Centre to the Akwaaba Village near the Airport Roundabout.



The relocation aims to accommodate the interest and support of the public who would be coming to witness Afua Asantewaa's record-breaking attempt.



"The change in venue is to help accommodate the huge numbers who have expressed interest in attending to support our own Afua Asantewaa, break the record," the notice explains.



In addition, Despite Media also announced their support for Afua Asantewa. This was done in the presentation of an undisclosed sum of money on December 13 by some representatives of the cooperation led by renowned Peace FM broadcaster Abeiku Santana.



“We are thrilled to see that a Ghanaian is making an attempt to break an existing record and set a new one. Despite Media has pledged to throw it’s support behind you in the form of an undisclosed amount of cash as well as media coverage both online, on radio and on TV,” Abeiku Santana said during the presentation.

These new gestures join a host of individuals and companies that have rallied behind her cause. Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre, for instance, will provide comprehensive medical support throughout the four-day singathon, serving as the official health partner.



To enhance Afua's vocal capabilities for the event, renowned Ghanaian voice coach Freeman Ame Daniel has generously offered to conduct vocal training sessions.



Celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger have also thrown their support behind Afua Asantewaa.



Despite Media has donated an undisclosed amount of money to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/SWnmuT76Cr — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 13, 2023

