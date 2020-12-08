Tourism Minister beaten by a former DCE in Prestea-Huni-Valley parliamentary contest

Barbara Oteng Gyasi has lost her seat

Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture has been kicked off the Prestea Huni-Valley seat by the National Democratic Congress’s Robert Wisdom Cudjoe.

Madam Oteng Gyasi polled 34,067 votes while the NDC’s candidate garnered 56,464 votes.



Wisdom Cudjoe was the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Prestea-Huni-Valley under Mills and Mahama governments.



Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician John Dumelo's dream to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament in the next four years has been crushed after losing to incumbent Member of Parliament Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission show the NDC candidate poll 37,778 as against Lydia Alhassan's 39,851. Gifty Botchway of the People's National Congress (PNC) and independent candidate Richard Amegatse managed 160 and 108 votes respectively.



Total valid votes cast stood at 77,604 with 595 being invalid votes.