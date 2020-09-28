Tourism sector will require 18 months to rebound – GTA boss

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Akwasi Agyemang

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Akwasi Agyemang has indicated that the tourism industry may need 18 months to bounce back and operate effectively due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

In an interview with Francis Doku on 3FM’s Travel Pass as part of celebrating World Tourism Day on Sunday, Mr Agyemang explained that the tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus because of the restrictions imposed.



“I know very soon; we will be back but we are probably looking at an 18-month frame where we can come back to pre-Covid levels.



“It has been worrisome because this industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Most of the restrictions has directly affected our industry with the closure of the airports and borders.”



Mr. Agyemang added that the GTA has been working through facilities to provide stimulus packages to tourism industry firms affected by the coronavirus.

“There have been facilities that have been made available to provide incentives to companies. The NBSSI, we know has made disbursement to people who applied for the incentives. World Bank facilities extended their registration to today, the last day so people can register for stimulus package.



“The Ghana CARE facilities by the Finance Minister will very shortly enable people to apply for stimulus package to industries.”



He expressed optimism that the sector will soon rebound.